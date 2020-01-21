Automated Test Equipment Market to exceed $5.8 Bn by 2025

According to the report, global demand for automated test equipment market was valued at USD 4.6 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 5.8 Billion in 2025, growing at a rate of 3.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Automated test equipment is a machine that is used to perform tests on different devices. It is used to reduce production costs and to detect faults in various devices. It is used in testing performance, checking defects in electronic components such as integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, and semiconductor wafers among others.

Automated test equipment market is expected to witness a substantial rise over the coming years considering factors such as automation in testing complex designs. Furthermore, with the increasing competition and growing need for reducing costs by minimizing defects, losses, and need for delivering quality and fewer defect devices are the factors that have led companies to use automated technology. Thus, the demand for test equipment’s from different verticals such as manufacturing, defense, automotive, telecom and others will grow over the forecast period.

Driving factors for the growth of automated test equipment market include increasing adoption of automated test equipment in manufacturing to reduce time and increase productivity. Growing adoption of the internet of things in the industrial sector, development and growth of autonomous vehicles has led to the use of automated test equipment. Restraining factor for the growth of automated test equipment market is high maintenance cost.

The automated test equipment market is bifurcated on the basis of type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the global automated test equipment market is split into memory chip-based, non-memory chip-based, and discrete. The non-memory cheap based segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the automated test equipment market during the estimated period. This share is due to technological advancement and its applications in storage devices such as hard disk drives, magnetic tape, and floppy disks. Based on end-user, the global automated test equipment market is divided into automotive, consumer electronics, medical, and telecommunication among others. The telecommunication segment is projected to rise at a considerable rate. This is due to the need for fast testing and development of new network elements, as a manufacturer of network equipment’s facing challenges in development.

North America is projected to hold a substantial share of the global automated test equipment market over the forecast timespan due to the growth of the electronics industry and large investment for the development of the automobile sector. The region consists of a large number of car manufacturers such as Ford, Jeep, Tesla and Chevrolet among others. These companies are focusing on investment in R&D labs for vehicle and their component development. Asia Pacific region estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the existence of semiconductors industries in countries such as Taiwan and China.

Top players in the automated test equipment market are Marvin Test Solutions Inc., Tesec Corporation, STAr Technologies Inc., Advantest Corporation, Astronics Corporation, LTX-Credence Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., Aeroflex Inc., Teradyne Inc., and LTX-Credence among others.

The report segment of global automated test equipment market is as follows:

Global Automated Test Equipment Market: Type Segment Analysis

Memory Chip Based

Non- Memory Chip Based

Discrete

Global Automated Test Equipment Market: End User Segment Analysis

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Telecommunication

Others

Global Automated Test Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis