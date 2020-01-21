Sternal Closure Systems Market to exceed $2.95 Bn by 2025

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Sternal Closure Systems Market by Product (Bone Cement and Closure Materials), Procedure (Bilateral Thoracosternotomy, Hemisternotomy, and Median Sternotomy), and Material (Titanium Products, PEEK, and Stainless Steel): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025” According to the report, global demand for sternal closure systems market was valued at approximately USD 2.03 Billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.95 Billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2019 and 2025.

The sternal closure systems are employed in the fixation and steadying of fractures of the anterior chest wall. Moreover, Sternal closure systems are adopted in cardiovascular surgeries. PEEK, Stainless steel, and titanium are the maximum preferred constituents used in the engineering of sternal closure systems.

Factors such as escalation in number of elder people undergoing open heart surgical procedure, efforts undertaken by government agencies in developed regions, growing prevalence of cardiac ailments worldwide, rising per capita healthcare spending, and increase in consciousness will act as major driving factors in the growth of global sternal closure systems market. Continuous research and development and introduction of new expertise will present an opportunity for the market players in the sternal closure systems market. Nonetheless, high price will restrict the growth of global sternal closure systems market.

The global sternal closure systems market has been split into product, procedure, material. Based on product, sternal closure systems market has been segmented into bone cement and closure devices. The closure devices segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to launch of new products and multiple benefits.

The procedure segment has been divided into bilateral thoracosternotomy, hemisternotomy, and median sternotomy. The median sternotomy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. The material segment has been divided into titanium products, PEEK, and stainless steel.

Regionally, the thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa North America will be foremost region through the forecast time. U.S. will be the leading country in the North America region owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and presence of major market players. Europe is expected to be the next key market. The vital reasons are favorable reimbursement scenario and presence of latest healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to increasing number of open heart surgeries, efforts taken by governments, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will demonstrate positive progression in the projected years.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, IDEAR S.R.L., Orthofix International N.V., DePuy Synthes, Kinamed Incorporated, DePuy Synthes, ABYRX, Acute Innovations, KLS Martin Group, and Praesidia Srl among others.

This report segments the Global Sternal Closure Systems Market as follows:

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market: By Product

Bone Cement

Closure Materials

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market: By Procedure

Bilateral Thoracosternotomy

Hemisternotomy

Median Sternotomy

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market: By Material

Titanium Products

PEEK

Stainless Steel

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market: By Region