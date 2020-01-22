Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market to Grow US$ 879.3 million by 2025

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by Product Type (Secured Needle, Pleural Drainage Catheter, Trocar Drain, Thoracic Drainage Kit, Unsecured Needle, and Thoracic Drainage System), Application (Military Medicine, Emergency Medicine and General Intensive Care, Oncology, Cardiac Surgery, Pain Management, Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology, and Infectious Disease), and End Use (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Urgent Care, Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Ambulance Services, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025” According to the report, global demand for thoracic drainage devices market was valued at approximately USD 616.4 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 879.3 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The process of thoracic drainage began after the first successful execution of removing empyemas. Furthermore, gaining of better knowledge regarding the pathology, anatomy, along with physiology of the pleural domain cleared the scheme of thoracic catheters and drainage systems. Additionally, an enhanced understanding of the air flow & vacuum physics carried out enhancements in the practice of drainage with suction. These devices are mostly used for ailment symptoms of traumatic pneumothorax, pneumothorax, cardiac surgery, and pleural effusion.