Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market to Grow US$ 879.3 million by 2025
Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by Product Type (Secured Needle, Pleural Drainage Catheter, Trocar Drain, Thoracic Drainage Kit, Unsecured Needle, and Thoracic Drainage System), Application (Military Medicine, Emergency Medicine and General Intensive Care, Oncology, Cardiac Surgery, Pain Management, Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology, and Infectious Disease), and End Use (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Urgent Care, Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Ambulance Services, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025” According to the report, global demand for thoracic drainage devices market was valued at approximately USD 616.4 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 879.3 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2019 and 2025.
Request Free Sample is Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/thoracic-drainage-devices-industry
The process of thoracic drainage began after the first successful execution of removing empyemas. Furthermore, gaining of better knowledge regarding the pathology, anatomy, along with physiology of the pleural domain cleared the scheme of thoracic catheters and drainage systems. Additionally, an enhanced understanding of the air flow & vacuum physics carried out enhancements in the practice of drainage with suction. These devices are mostly used for ailment symptoms of traumatic pneumothorax, pneumothorax, cardiac surgery, and pleural effusion.
Factors such as fast increasing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, better reimbursement scenario, growing occurrence of cardiovascular disorders, and increasing obligation of spontaneous pneumothorax are the key driving factors in the development of global thoracic drainage devices market. Scientific improvements in the medical devices domain and rapidly growing awareness will present an opportunity for companies in the thoracic drainage devices market. Nevertheless, high treatment cost and little consciousness in developing counties will constrain the development of global thoracic drainage devices market.
Request for Free PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/thoracic-drainage-devices-industry
The global thoracic drainage devices market has been split into application, product type, and end use. The application section has been distributed into military medicine, emergency medicine and general intensive care, oncology, cardiac surgery, pain management, thoracic surgery and pulmonology, and infectious disease.
Product type has been divided into secured needle, pleural drainage catheter, trocar drain, thoracic drainage kit, unsecured needle, and thoracic drainage system. The thoracic drainage system division accounted for the maximum market portion in 2018 owing to growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures.
The end use segment has been divided into ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care, hospitals and specialty clinics, ambulance services, and others. The hospitals and specialty clinics segment was the dominant end use in 2018 owing to high number of surgical procedure performed in hospitals.
Browse Press Release: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/thoracic-drainage-devices-industry
Regionally, the thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa North America will be foremost region through the forecast time. U.S. will be the leading country in the North America region owing to existence of major companies and quick uptake of latest expertise. Europe is likely to be the second key market. The important reasons are presence of accomplished physicians and higher healthcare spending. Asia Pacific will develop at the topmost CAGR owing to existence of huge patient pool, growth in consciousness regarding thoracic drainage. The Latin America region will grow at a significant rate during the assessment period. The Africa & Middle East will display definite advancement in the expected time-frame.
The report also includes detailed information of important companies such as MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical Product Types, Inc., Vygon S.A., C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic plc., Medela, Smiths Medical, Cook Medical, Sinapi Biomedical, and ATMOS Medizin Technik GmbH & Co. KG among others.
Inquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/thoracic-drainage-devices-industry
This report segments the Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market as follows:
Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: By Application
- Military Medicine
- Emergency Medicine and General Intensive Care
- Oncology
- Cardiac Surgery
- Pain Management
- Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology
- Infectious Disease
Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: By Product Type
- Secured Needle
- Pleural Drainage Catheter
- Trocar Drain
- Thoracic Drainage Kit
- Unsecured Needle
- Thoracic Drainage System
Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: By End Use
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Urgent Care
- Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
- Ambulance Services
- Others
Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa