Global Cellular Health Screening Market to Grow US$ 4,092 Million by 2025

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cellular Health Screening Market by Test Type (Single Test Panels [Telomere Tests, Oxidative Stress Tests, Inflammation Tests, and Heavy Metals Tests], and Multi-Test Panels), by Sample Type (Blood, Saliva, Serum, and Urine), and by Collection Point (Home, Office, Hospital, Diagnostic Labs, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025”. According to the report, global demand for cellular health screening market was valued at approximately USD 2,181.8 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4,092 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Health screening tests are conducted to identify diseases before one has symptoms. These screening tests facilitate in easy and rapid understanding of one’s health at cellular level. The technology helps to identify areas which require immediate support and also help physicians in developing individual plans to achieve effective results. These tests help in determining cellular toxicity, fat mass, cellular health and function, quality of muscles extra mass, and intracellular fluid levels.

In 2015, as per WHO, the global HALE i.e. healthy adjusted life expectancy in males and females at birth was 8.3 years which is lower than the total life expectancy at birth. Growing awareness about HALE is among the major factors propelling the market growth for cellular health screening. This is due to poor health of people across the globe. Thus, growing need for better HALE is boosting the demand for cellular health screening tests globally.

The market for cellular health screening is segmented based on test type, sample type, collection point, and regions. Based on test type the market is segmented into single, and multi-test panels. The segment for single test panels is further segmented into telomere tests, oxidative stress tests, inflammation tests, and heavy metals tests. The segment for single test panel held major share of the market. Under these the segment for telomere tests held major share of the market in 2018 due to rise in geriatric population base. As individuals age, the length of telomere of the cell shortens, which is indicative of various health problems such as heart diseases. Besides, proper data sharing and growing demand for faster treatment options are also among the other factors driving the growth of this segment. Based on sample type the market is segmented into saliva, serum, blood, and urine. The segment for blood is likely to showcase high growth rate in forecast period due to growing adoption of direct to customer approach by leading market players.

Based on collection point the market is segmented into office, home, hospital, diagnostic labs, and others. The segment for home health is likely to show high growth rate in the forecast period due to its accessibility for therapeutic and diagnostic products like rapid diagnostic tests that do not require professional training and specialized lab for sample collection.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period owing to the rising burden of chronic diseases, growth in geriatric population base, number of initiatives taken up by government and private bodies to raise awareness about preventive healthcare and healthy lifestyles, and expansion opportunities for market players, in several Asian countries.

Some of the players included in the market are Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc., Cell Science Systems Corporation, Genova Diagnostics, Inc., Life Length S.L., Cleveland HeartLab, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

This report segments the cellular health screening market as follows:

Global Cellular Health Screening Market: Test Type segment Analysis

Single Test Panels Telomere Tests Oxidative Stress Tests Inflammation Tests Heavy Metals Tests

Multi-Test Panels

Global Cellular Health Screening Market: Sample Type Segment Analysis

Blood

Saliva

Serum

Urine

Global Cellular Health Screening Market: Collection Point Segment Analysis

Home

Office

Hospital

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Global Cellular Health Screening Market: Regional Segment Analysis