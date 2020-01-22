Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market To Flourish And Reach USD 3,616.56 by 2025

Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Glycomics/Glycobiology Market by Product (enzymes, kits, reagents and instruments), application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostics and Others), Diagnosis (blood testing, genetic testing, pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and others), End user (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025”.

According to the report, global demand for Glycomics/Glycobiology market was valued at approximately USD 910.08 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,361.66 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 14.64% between 2019 and 2025.

Glycobiology is the study of the structure, function and biology of carbohydrates, also known as glycans. There are glycans in every living organism. Glycobiology is a rapidly growing area of interest in biomedicine, biotechnology, and basic research. Most proteins in eukaryotic cells are modified post-translationally. Glycans attachment, or “glycosylation,” is one of the most common cell viability modifications. There are two forms of glycosylation: N-linked (glycan attached to asparagine) and O-linked (glycan attached to serine or threonine).

Increasing drug discovery and production leads to an increase in R&D spending by biotech companies. Consequently, there is a growing need for glycomics research techniques to perform a comprehensive study of glycomes. Increasing the number of government initiatives to raise R&D funding has contributed to an increasing need for glycomics techniques. These funding steps are expected to improve demand in the near future for glycomics research techniques. Key businesses also pursue comprehensive R&D programs in order to develop innovative and technologically advanced products.

The market for Glycomics/Glycobiology is segmented based on product, application, end-user and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into enzymes, kits, reagents and instruments. Because of its wide range of research & diagnostic applications and the repeated purchasing of these products, enzymes are expected to be the fastest growing segment on the global Glycomics / Glycobiology market. The market is divided into Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostics and Others based on application. Drug discovery & production accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and focused on the development of new drugs due to high demand for personalized medicines.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs. In 2018, academic and scientific institutes accounted for the largest share of income due to increased spending on R&D. Cooperation between major organizations and research institutes further facilitates the expansion of the field. Due to increased R&D investment in drug research, research and development, and further glycobiology research, the segment of pharmaceutical and biotechnology is expected to report the highest CAGR during the preliminary period.

Regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further segmented into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil. In 2018, North America dominated the global market for glycomics / glycobiology and is expected to continue to lead over the forecast period. North America’s key driver of the regional market is the involvement of a large number of research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

Some of the players included in Glycomics/Glycobiology market are Agilent Technologies, Bruker, Danaher, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, ProZyme, Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation amongst others.

