Sajid Javid defiant in the wake of pressure from Steven Mnuchin

The tensions of trade with the United States has spiraled after the chancellor known as Sajid Javid had taken a stance that was defiant at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

The secretary of treasury for the United States, Steve Mnuchin had threatened the new tariffs on the United Kingdom’s carmakers post the defiance of the chancellor for cancelling a new tax on their tech firms.

Javid said that the United Kingdom is not going to back down when it comes to the tax which is going to hit the firms of United States such as Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

A deal of trade with the European Union is going to be on priority over the one that is going to be with United States after the United Kingdom is going to leave EU later in the month as per him.

Both the officials had said that Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are going to discuss the agreement of trade and the tax on tech in the week during the Davos World Economic Forum.

The government of United Kingdom is seeing a new deal of trade with the United States as a major priority after Britain is going to leave EU at the end of the month.

However, some of the parts of the economy of United Kingdom have been integrated closely with European Union which is the largest partner it has on trading.

These comments from Mnuchin and Javid have come in the panel discussion at the gathering annually held for the representatives of government and business in Switzerland.

This new tax has been aimed at the firms who do a lot of their business in United Kingdom but are not paying the taxes on their sales.