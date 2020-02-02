The world is concerned about growing global debt

With the oligarchy of the globe assembling at the WEF which is going on in Davos presently, there are more and more signs that the debt of the globe which is fueled by the cheap money from the central banks is a disaster waiting to happen. The rising tensions in trade, the lower levels of investment, the confidence levels being week and the debts being high have put the world on the risk of a slowdown which is going to be a prolonged one for the world economy as per the annual risks report for the world at the World Economic Forum.

The debt of the world is right now on its way to reach a high of all time of over $257 trillion in the next few months after it had surged by a level of $9 trillion in the first few quarters of the year 2019 as per a report which had been issued recently.

The debt per person in the world as of now is amounting to $32,500 for every member of the 7.7 billion population in this world and is standing at a global GDP demand. In the economies which are bigger, the debt is $180 trillion and that is equivalent to a level of 383% of their GDP as a whole.

The total debt of the government is over $65 trillion and has risen from a level of $37 trillion from 10 years ago with the ration of government debt to GDP being at a record high in the countries of United States as well as Australia. The debt which is non-financial has risen to over $72 trillion in the previous year.