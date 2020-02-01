Toyota Issues A Worldwide Recall For 361,000 Vehicles

After issuing a recall of 700,000 US vehicles due to a faulty fuel pump, Toyota has called for yet another recall, this time worldwide, of 361,000 vehicles due a faulty air bag which won’t open during crashes. These airbags are not the Takata airbags that have forced 19 automakers to recall almost 42 million US vehicles so far, but do involve a different type of Takata inflator. Hondo Motor Co. has also complained about the same air bag inflator and has stated a recall for 2.7 million vehicles in North America.

In November last year, Takata had issued a new warning for potentially defective airbag inflators that were used by four automakers, three of them, Honda, BMW, and Toyota, have already announced a recall. There have been a total of 25 deaths and 290 injuries due to these airbag inflators that can explode during a crash. The regulators in the United States have said that the inflators are exploding as the propeller is breaking down owing to a stretched exposure to high temperature fluctuations and increased humidity. The recall from Toyota will cover a few of RAV4 models from 1998-2000, a few RAV4 EV from 1999 and 1998, and some Celica models from 1997 and 1998. All the Supra vehicles, 139,000 of them in the United States, that came with a non-azide driver front airbag too have been recalled.

Talking about Toyota, the company announced recently about a change in their operational plans in America as they plan to invest USD 13 million in 2020 for restructuring the company in America. The company announced that it would shift the production of Tacoma to Mexico from a plant in Texas and will start producing Sequoia in a plant in San Antonio. The switch is expected to be completed by 2022.