Google Admits It Shared Photos And Videos In Google Photos With Strangers

Google has alerted some of the users of Google Photos that their personal videos which they uploaded to Google Photos might have ended up with strangers on the internet. The accidental breach happened due to a technical issue in Google’s Takeout service which allows users to download their data. The service was affected during the period between 21 November 2019 and 25 November 2019 and has reportedly affected a small bunch of users. Due to the technical issues, a few users were getting videos that did not belong to them.

No concrete number of users who were affected is known yet but according to a report from 9to5Google, 0.01 per cent of Google Photos users, who were using the Takeout service as well, are affected. Google said that it had fixed the issue within five days but did not reveal any detail about how many videos were leaked or how many accounts affected. Google had sent out an email to users who had used the Takeout service during the said period explaining about the bug. Google Photos has over a billion users. If the report from 9to5Google is to be believed, the number of users affected can still be considered to be high enough. Google apologised for the inconveniences happened to the glitch and also promised that the company will try to ensure it does not happen in the future.

Google’s trouble with data breaches and leaks doesn’t just end there. The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has finally launched an official investigation against Google’s tracking across Europe after multiple complaints from users and other organisations over the last year. Google while replying to the statement from DPC, stated that users have every right to know how they are tracked and the company will co-operate with the investigations.