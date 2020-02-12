Many patients spreading the coronavirus in hospitals

A patient who was highly contagious, the transmission of the virus inside the hospital and an unexpected worse turn have been emerging as a part of the epidemic in the country of China. A patient who had been admitted to the hospital in the epicenter of Wuhan and China has been infecting a minimum of 10 worker of health care as well as for more patients with coronavirus which has sickened over 34,000 people and killed over 700 people and has reached over 24 countries. This is a major detail that has been disturbing when it comes to a new report of 138 patients in the region of Wuhan which has explained how this illness is progressing and spreading.

This report has been among the ones which have been published recently and identifies the people who had infected the virus which has identified recently.

The patients are in the range between 22 till 92 and the median range has been 56 years. A lot of them have been presumed to have caught the virus in the hospital premise itself which includes 17 of the people who were admitted for other reasons as well as 40 people who are workers for health care.

The infected patients had been placed in the surgical wards due to the symptoms and coronavirus had not been suspected initially but had been confirmed later from a particular patient.

This has been an unwanted throwback to the times when there were super-spreaders in SARS as well as MERS and these were patients who had infected many patients at times dozens. This is an unpredictable phenomenon. In the case of SARS, many patients had caught the virus from the Super Spreaders.