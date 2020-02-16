Amazon To Question Trump Over The $10bn Military Contract Awarded To Microsoft

According to legal documents that were revealed on Monday, Amazon has asked the United States president Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Mark Esper to testify about the Pentagon contract worth USD 10 billion that Amazon lost out to Microsoft. Amazon has complained that there is an ‘unmistakable’ bias from the government while awarding the cloud computing contract known as JEDI to Microsoft.

The entire process of awarding the Pentagon contract had seen long delays due to a number of controversies and investigations. Initially, reports of Amazon having a close relationship with Pentagon paralysed the deal and later it was Donald Trump’s comments about his personal dislike for Amazon. Amazon Web Services has now asked Donald Trump to testify his involvement in the awarding process of the JEDI contract to harm the company. Amazon has requested a testimony from most of the government officials involved in the bidding including Dana Deasy, the Defence Department Chief Information Officer, along with the former Defence Secretary, James Mattis. Amazon is also trying hard to block the initiation of work on the contract from Microsoft and Pentagon, but there has been no hearing from the court on that for now. Pentagon had earlier stated that the bidding involved evaluation of all the companies on equal basis.

Talking about Amazon, the company recently announced that the current entertainment chairman for Sony will soon be heading the entertainment operations at Amazon.Mike Hopkins is expected to see off his term at Sony before joining Amazon to head Amazon Studios and the Amazon Prime Video section. The arrival of Disney+ has triggered a desperate need of fresh content for Amazon to keep the Amazon Prime staying at par in the market. Hopkins was also the CEO of Hulu for four years.