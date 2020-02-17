Experts say that the 60% equity and 40% bond ration is now outdated.

The experts have been off late advising the investors to find the alternatives to the traditional approach of 40% bond and 60% stock allocation.

The advice has come from the Siegel-Wisdom Tree on the basis of the latest developments which have been taking place in the market. They said on Monday that they are of the belief that the old model of 60-40 is not good enough to cut it any further. They also feel that there is going to be a prevalence of the lower interest rates which has been seen all over the world in the last year effected by the trade war between United States and China and the situations of geopolitics.

They also noted that the dividend yield currently on the S&P 500 has been higher than the 1.5% yield on the 10-year Treasury of the United States as they feel that this is not going to be anywhere near sufficient to give enough income.

They have bene trying to solve this problem by offering a strategy which has a lower cost and higher yield in terms of the investment strategies which validates the argument that the stocks are going to be subject to be volatile in shorter term however may ultimately have a longer term when comparison to the bonds.

They feel that they are recommending the 75 to 25 allocation of equity to fixed allocation as per them as they added that this is going to be the best for the approaching of retirement for the establishing of the assets for getting enough gains and incomes so that they have been maintaining the spending in the form of retirement.