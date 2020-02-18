Bitcoin Prices build on recent momentum The prices of bitcoin have continued to build on the gains recently as the momentum of the market has strengthened. In the meantime, the central bank of United States has been facing a struggle to keep up as the clouds darken on the economy.

The prices of Bitcoin have been able to tap a new high of 2020 as the momentum of the market has continued to build with run in the rally keeping up. As per the expects, BTC had tapped $10,480 in the later trading on Wednesday, which has been the highest price there had been since the month of September of 2019.

As per the reports, the chairman of United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell has admitted finally that central bank might not be having the firepower for fighting the recession whenever it happens. On Tuesday, the committee has told that the lower level of the interest rates are meaning that it is going to be important for the fiscal policy for supporting the economy in case it weakens.

This comment had been an unusual appeal by head of one politically independent institution which has been used for combating the contractions in the economy of their own as per this report.

It highlights the problems which Fed as well as a few more of the central banks had been facing in a world where the interest rates have been historically low as per Mark Spindel who has co-authored a book on the relation of Fed with Congress.

After the three reductions which had taken place in the previous year, the target of FED for the interest rates in the short term were now at a level of 1.5% to 1.75%. The inflation rate of Bitcoin had in comparison dropped to 1.8%.