Nirmala Sitharaman refutes claims of backtracking on the mega merger plan

Nirmala Sitharaman who is the Finance Minister of India has on Saturday said that she feels there is no reason for her to back track on the mega merger plan which the government has for the banks which are owned by the states.

She said that she doesn’t see any reason why she should go back or see any reason which is causing a delay in notification. She said that once the decision is made it is going to be communicated to the media which she was addressing. When she responded to the questions behind the delays which were taking place in the amalgamation process of 10 PSBs into four.

She has also added that there had been no discussions about the amalgamation of the banks in the central board meeting of RBI which was held on this Saturday

It was reported that on this Saturday, the Central Government had been going cautiously with the PSB merger and even though deadlines for merging the balance sheet of the lenders is approaching, they will keep following the cautious approach.

On the 30th of August in the previous year, Sitharaman had made an announcement about the biggest exercise of merger of the public sector banks and that a lot of these banks were going to be combined an amalgamated.

It has been reported that Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister was wanting to see the outcome this amalgamation has through the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda before he made the final decision on the merger of these 10 PSBs.

The notification of the government has been delayed and this has sparked the concerns in the boards of banks and a possible delay in the process of mergers.