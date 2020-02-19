MasterCard Wins Approval To Enter Chinese Payments Market

The People’s Bank of China announced on Tuesday that MasterCard has been approved to set up a bank card clearing business in the country. As part of China’s financial opening, MasterCard Inc. will now be a part of the massive USD 27 trillion Chinese payments market. The move indicated that China are putting the right step forward to complete the promises it made during the trade one deal with the United States earlier despite struggling to avoid its economy from falling due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

As per the announcement, MasterCard Inc. and NetsUnion Clearing Corp. will be required to complete their set up to launch themselves in the Chinese market within a year. Post the completion of MasterCard’s preparations, another approval will be required for the company tostart usual business in China. As part of the trade deal, China had assured that the country will consider applications from electronic payments services within 90 days. Apart from MasterCard Inc., American Express Co. is also on the verge of getting an approval from the Chinese government to set up a bank card clearing business with only the final approval pending. The arrival of American digital payments services, as complained earlier by both MasterCard and Visa, will mean that the companies will have to battle with the local mobile payments service providers, which top the Chinese payments market.

Talking about the Chinese market, most of the companies have had to shut down operations of late due to the coronavirus outbreak. The PBoC had to release more liquidity into the market to stabilize the struggling industries and to boost the organisations that are trying hard to battle against the deadly impact. Rate cuts too were announced to help the economy in China but the situation doesn’t promise a bright future as of now.