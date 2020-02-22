Asia Pacific markets showing a major decline on Monday Morning.

The markets of Asia Pacific have declined on the morning of Monday as the data from government has shown that the economy of Japan has contracted in the last few quarters for the maiden time in many years.

The shares of Japan had led the losses as most of the indexes had been down by significant percentages.

The official data of the cabinet has revealed that the economy of Japan has gone down at a pace of 6.3% annualized in the quarter which ended in the month of December. The analysts had been predicting a decline annually of 3.7%. The GDP per quarter had fallen by 1.6%.

The stocks have dropped for South Korea as well as Australia for the major reason that the coronavirus has been spreading in China.

The investors everywhere else have been continuing to assess the fallout of the economy potentially from the coronavirus which is similar to that of pneumonia and has infected over 68,000 people and killed more than 1,600 people.

The worrying toll on economy and human life of this outbreak has been creating a lot of uncertainty as the changes are there in the methods which track the deaths are making the news difficult for interpretation.

Markets have been expecting the economic impact to stay short lived but the markets have been in the wait and watch mode. They explained that though the factories in China have been re-opening slowly after it had been shut over a long period of time in the break of Lunar New Year and will be taking time to clear the cargo backlog at ports. There are significant disruptions also going on as per him.