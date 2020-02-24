“Bullitt” Mustang Drawn A Record Bid Of$3.74 Million

Kicking off the auction season with a bang, the 1968 Ford Mustang from the movie “Bullitt”set a new auction record as it was sold for USD 3.74 million including fees. The Steve McQueen-driven Mustang was under the radar from quite a while and had a lot of eyes set on it at the auction. It was expected to attract some massive bids and it did not disappoint. There were speculations though that it might end up being a flop if ever it got sold. The final price tag that it now holds has certainly put all those uncertainties to bed.

Starting with an initial bidding price of USD 3,500, the Bullitt quickly had that number soaring in millions. Within the first minute, the bidding had breached USD 3 million mark. The bidding was won by an unknown buyer on phone for USD 3.4 million plus a 10 per cent buyer’s premium. The car was sold twice before the auction for USD 3,500 and thus, the owner, Sean Kiernan, decided to set the initial price to USD 3,500. The car became the most expensive Ford Mustang sold in an auction beating the previous record holder, the 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake which was sold for USD 2.2 million last year.

Talking about vintage automobile auctions, there are three events lined up that will make quite a few headlines expectedly. The first one comes from the Scottsdale-based company Barrett-Jackson starting 11th January and running upto 19th January. Gooding& Company is also expected to host an auction but the dates are not confirmed yet. RM Sotheby’s, one of the most popular auction houses, too is slated to stage an auction starting 16th January.The RM Sotheby’s auction will be held in Phoenix while that of Barrett-Jackson will be held in Scottsdale.