HQ Trivia: Quiz app ends with drunken broadcast after ‘running out of money’

HQ Trivia a real time quiz app on which people could win cash has reportedly run out of money. O the final episode the total prize money was just $5. Even this was given by the host of the show Matt Richards.

Such has become the condition that only this entire prize value was split by the 523 viewers.

In 2018 people would eagerly wait for the show to start holding on to their smartphones through which that had to give the answers. During the heydays of the company the prizes amount would be as high as $300,000. The show would also throw up surprise presenters for its show like the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that lasted for 15 minutes.

HQ Trivia was also free to download and play o the smartphones. It would consist of a round of twelve multiple choice questions and the person who would give all the answers correctly would win the prize amount. There was also a live chat facility where the presenter of the show would read the messages from the players.

During its peak days in 2018 as many as 2.3 million players would play the HQ Trivia on a particular day all the same time. The total amount of prize money given by the quiz app is estimated to be around $6 million.

But on 14th February HQ Trivia had to shut down after broadcasting the final show. HQ Trivia was run by the money given from its investors but also used money from other brands when they used to pay for the takeovers and games.

Experts say that the investors had started to take their money out in order to save the company so that it would be bought by another company and thus be saved. But the plan was not properly executed well.