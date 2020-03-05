Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion towards climate change.

One of the richest people in the world, Jeff Bezos has made a commitment of $10 billion of his wealth for climate change by creating Bezos Earth Fund

The popular CEO of Amazon has announced this fund and the news that he is committing this amount on Instagram where he asserted that the humans are going to save earth by the use of an inclusive approach which combines efforts as well as resources of every stakeholder

He said that they can save the earth and all it takes is the collective action from a lot of big and small companies in addition to the governments and globalized organizations as well as individuals. He said that in addition to committing $10 billion he will be beginning his issue of grants in the summer. He also said that the earth is all every human has in common and it is important that they save the earth together.

The net worth of Jeff Bezos is close to $130 billion and it is not the first time he has announced something of this sort to protect the environment as the founder of Amazon had announced Climate pledge which had stated that the ultimate goal of the retail giant was to be able to become carbon-neutral by the year 2040.

Bezos though has also faced a lot of the criticism about contributions which are made by Amazon and him. The critics had accused him recently about being stingy and not donating enough towards the efforts which were going on in the devastating wild fires in Australia which has been linked to climate change. Amazon also pays a lower rate of tax on many billions of profits.