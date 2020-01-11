California leading the shift to renewable resources

California has been a state which is leading a shift to the renewable resources in the United States as it has been passing the laws for the discouragement of gas and oil explorations. The efforts of the state for the development in the sector of renewable energy have also been paving the way for a similar legislature all through the country and this can be going a long way in the mitigation of the considerable footprint of carbon which United States has been leaving.

For the month of September in the year 2018, the California governor, Jerry Brown has also signed a commitment which puts into law the commitment of this state to source the energy needs from just the sources which are renewable by 2045 as the target for renewable resources is 60% for the year 2030 as it is the first state which is aiming to be a leader in becoming carbon-neutral in the economy. The lead of California had been followed in the month of June last year by New York as they passed the CCPA.

A few more legislative steps had been taken in the September of 2018 for the encouragement of the development of the renewable energy in the state of California and reduced the emission of the state by signing bills which barred the construction of the infrastructure of oil and gas offshore and the gas from the federal waters to the state lands.

In the month of December in the same year, California had also passed the law for solar power which required the building of rooftop solar panels from the year 2020 making it the first state of United States to make this an obligation for the single and multi-family dwellings and the buildings of condos and apartments.