Chinese company NIO contacted by New York Stock Exchange

NIO Inc. is a leading pioneer in the market of premium EVs of China. Viewing the unusual activity in the markets in the ADS (American Depositary Shares) of the company today and according to their usual practice, the stock exchange of New York has contacted this company. NIO has responded that it had explored strategic and financial opportunities with the GuangzhouAutomobile Group and every discussion which is commercial is preliminary and there is no agreement which has definitively been agreed upon and has been entered into by these parties. The company therefore is going to as per the laws which are applicable and the rules of listing and also as per the best practices in corporate announce any information that is material or any development in business promptly as and when required.

The company had been founded in the month of November in 2014 and the mission of this company is the shaping of a lifestyle which is joyful by the offering of electric vehicles which are premium and smart and being the best in terms of user enterprise. The company is engaged in the design, manufacturing and selling of the smart premium connected vehicles and innovations when it comes to driving in the technologies for the next generation, artificial intelligence and the autonomous driving which is going to redesign the experience of the users.

It provides its users with the convenient, innovative and comprehensive solutions for charging and the other things attached with the users of electric vehicles. It began the deliveries of its vehicle ES8 in the month of March in 2019. And it officially launched the ES 5 in the month of December in 2018.